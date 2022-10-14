Yash Dasgupta to debut in Bollywood with Yaariyan 2

Actor Yash Dasgupta is all geared-up to debut in Bollywood with the T-series film ‘Yaariyan 2’ opposite Divya Khosla Kumar. Two days after his birthday, the actor took fans by surprise, dropping the first look teaser of the film on Wednesday.

Yash took to his social media handle to announce his new journey in B-town. Sharing the first look poster of the film, the actor wrote, “Finding friendship in family and family in friends! Coming back to you, is the beautiful story of #Yaariyan2 In cinemas 12th May 2023.”

Directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, the film also stars Pearl V Puri, Jaaved Jafferi’s son Meezaan Jafri, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya P Varrier in prominent roles. The film also marks the debut of Pearl V Puri, hailed for serials like Bepanah Pyaarr and Naagin.

The first film of the franchise, ‘Yaariyan’ was directed by Divya Khoshla Kumar herself. The 2014 film starred Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead and became the friendship flick of the season. The sequel however ropes in Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta in the lead.

As soon as Yash made the official announcement in social media, fans and friends from the film fraternity swamped his comment section with love and wishes. Veteran filmmaker Ramkamal Mukherjee congratulated Yash and Divya and wrote, “Congratulations Yash Dasgupta and Divya Khosla Kumar on Yaariyan 2. Have such lovely memories with Yaariyan during my Stardust days!”

Actress Oindrila Sen commented, “All the Best” with a hug emoji. His lady love actress Nusrat Jahan shared the first look of the film on her Instagram story and wrote, “Best wishes,” tagging Yash and Divya. Yash Dasgupta started his acting career with Hindi television shows Bandini, Basera and Na aana is des laado. He rose to fame with the popular Bengali soap ‘Bojhena Se Bojhena’ starring opposite Madhumita Sarkar and this made him a household name. Yash made his Bengali film debut with Birsha Dasgupta’s Gangster. His last release was Cheene Baadaam in which he paired up with Ena Saha. Apart from ‘Yaariyan 2’, the actor has many projects in the kitty. Bengali films ‘Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni’ and ‘Rockstar’ are in the pipeline.