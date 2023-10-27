Harrdy Sandhu to Launch His First All-India Tour ‘In My Feelings’

Harrdy Sandhu, the renowned singer-actor known for his chart-topping music, is gearing up for his debut all-India tour, ‘In My Feelings.’

This musical journey will traverse multiple cities, commencing in Delhi and making its way through Indore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune, and Bhubaneswar over the next two months.

Harrdy Sandhu announced the tour on his Instagram account, saying, “‘In My Feelings – My India Tour 2023’ tickets are live. As a team, we’ve worked diligently to bring you something new and refreshing. I hope you’ll enjoy it when we hit your cities.”

The ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ singer expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m thrilled to kick off my first-ever all-India tour. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m delighted to finally embark on this journey at such an exciting juncture in my career. We’re visiting various cities across India, starting with Delhi, and I look forward to meeting my fans and feeling their abundant love.”

The tour’s inaugural performance, ‘In My Feelings,’ is scheduled for Delhi-NCR on November 18 and promises special hydraulic effects in addition to a troupe of backup dancers.

On the professional front, Harrdy Sandhu, also known as Hardavinder Singh Sandhu, recently dropped his new EP titled ‘Pleasures,’ featuring a collection of five songs. (ANI)

