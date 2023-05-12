“Hindi cinema is something every actor will dream of,” Bellamkonda Sreenivas on his Bollywood debut

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Prabhas-SS Rajamouli’s ‘Chathrapathi’. While the movie is about to hit theatres on Friday, the rising star of Telugu cinema is already in love with Hindi cinema.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Sreenivas opened up about his thoughts on working in a Hindi movie, and said, “The love I had got from the Hindi audience, as my Telugu movies which got dubbed in Hindi got amazing views and I wanted to thank them in the right way by giving them a great film, so our whole team tried and worked hard. And I thought Hindi cinema is something any actor will dream about because if you wish to reach every corner then Hindi cinema is the only way.” Bellamkunda also won the best male debut award for his Telugu film in 2015 also commented on his expectations from the film.

“I definitely want one more. So I got the best debut film fare in 2015 for my Telugu film and again in 2023 I am very sure that I will get the best debut film fare again for the film ‘Chatarpathi’,” he said.

As the film serves a lot of action, Bellamkunda expressed how action has to be mixed with emotions in order to deliver a wonderful experience to the audience. He said, “Whenever content merges, action needs emotions. As just for the sake of action it isn’t fun to do a project. As if an emotion is there then there is action, then it gets elevated. So I always believe in that as we have a high-emotion film and it is going to be great.”

“I think the content of the film is something which deserves to be delivered in the biggest way possible. It’s a great film, it’s great content and I am sure when you see this film you will definitely enjoy it and the audience will think that it is ‘paise wasool’ (worth the money),” Shreenivas added when questioned about his reaction on the script of the movie.

Looking confident for his Bollywood journey he also mentioned the fact that every Telugu movie star has been successful in the industry, so he will continue the trend.

Sreenivas is known for his performances in films like ‘Sita’, ‘Alludu Adhurs’, ‘Kavacham’ and many more.

‘Chatrapathi’ tells the story of a protagonist who rose against oppression to become a saviour of immigrants that suffered massive exploitation.

It also stars actor Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, and Shivam Patil, among others.

On his experience working in the film, Sreenivas Bellamkonda earlier said, “I’m happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like ‘Chatrapathi’ which is a highly thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India.”

The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title, which was helmed by the ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran in lead roles.