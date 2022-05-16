Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Take a look at the actor’s life

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has turned a year older today (May 16). On this special day, his younger brother actor Sunny Kaushal has shared an adorable yet funny picture to wish him. This is an unseen photo from Vicky and kat’s wedding. He captioned it as, “Janamdin Mubarak ho meri Jaan,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

In the post, we can see them posing for the camera with goofy expressions in white ethnic outfits. Soon after he dropped the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the post.

Vicky Kaushal’s father has also wished his “puttar“(son) with a sweet throwback picture. He shared a collage with Vicky’s childhood picture and his recent photo. He captioned the post, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha.”

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sham Kaushal (@shamkaushal09)

As the son of veteran stunt director Sham Kaushal, Vicky was no stranger to the magic of cinema. But the rise to stardom for Vicky was filled with challenges. As an outsider to the industry in many ways, Vicky delivered one unforgettable performance after the other, ensuring that you couldn’t help but fall in love with him. From comedy to tragedy, Vicky can pull off anything with panache and confidence.

Let’s have a look at some of his best movies and some cute unseen pics:

Masaan

This 2015 Neeraj Ghaywan directorial marked Vicky Kaushal’s debut and it was a debut like no other. Starring alongside Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Richa Chadha in Masaan, Vicky played a man braving the world and age-old customs to fall in love. But fate has other plans. Masaan – considered even now to be one of Vicky Kaushal’s best performances – was also screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Sardar Udham

Playing a historical character is no easy feat, but in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal delivered the performance of a lifetime. Vicky played the revolutionary who assassinates Michael O’Dwyer, Punjab’s lieutenant governor in British India, for his role in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. To appreciate his acting prowess, watch the scene in which Vicky heads to the site of the massacre minutes after his fellow men and women are gunned down.

Manmarziyaan

In Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal appeared in the never-seen-before role of Vicky Sandhu aka DJ Sands. While the film is a love triangle with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal pursuing Taapsee Pannu, Vicky holds his own. He is spoilt, suave, vulnerable, loving, and childlike all at once and you can’t help but feel for him.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

While Masaan made Vicky Kaushal a critic’s favorite, he became a household name with Aditya Dhar’s URI: The Surgical Strike. As Major Vihaan Singh, Vicky lent strength and dignity to the role inspired by a real army officer, and the success of the film accelerated his rise to stardom.

Unseen pictures: