Vicky Kaushal’s look from ‘Chaava’ leaked on social media

The latest look of Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Chaava” in which he portrays the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj got leaked on social media on Wednesday.

In the leaked photo, which was released on the fan page on X, Kaushal (35) is seen with a long beard, moustache, and hair. His hair is tied in a bun like Lord Shiva. He is also wearing a rudrakasha on his hair.

‘Uri:The Surgical strike’ actor also has a ‘Tripund’ tilak made of white sandalwood on his forehead and heavy earrings.The actor has donned a warrior avatar, and his clothes are quite simple.

Advertisement

Director Laxman Utekar’s film ‘Chhava’ is a historical drama movie. Its story is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Indian ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the movie, ‘Animal’ actor Rashmika Mandanna will portray the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj. Producer Dinesh Vijan is producing ‘Chaava’ under his banner, Maddock Films.

Recently, Mandanna completed the shooting of her part in ‘Chaava’ and praised the ‘Dunki’ actor Kaushal.

Apart from this film, Kaushal will also be seen in ‘Bad News’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’.

‘Chaava’ will be having a theatrical release on December 6.