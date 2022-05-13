Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Take a quick look at the actress life

Happy Birthday, Sunny Leone: Sunny Leone, born Karenjit Kaur Vohra, is one of the hottest and most loved beauties in the Bollywood industry. She grew up in Canada. She has been successful in enthralling the audience with her acting skills, sultry looks, and killer dance moves. From participating in a reality show Bigg Boss 5 as a wild card contestant to starring in Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt’s film, Jism 2 the actress has come a long way.

She’s known for her playful persona, honest nature, and true embodiment of how and who she is. Sunny has created a mark for herself in the industry with her work. And, on her birthday, we collected some unseen photos and lesser-known facts about the actress.

Lesser-known facts about the actress:

1. Sunny Leone was born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra in a Sikh family in Sarnia (Ontario, Canada). She chose ‘Karen Malhotra’ as her stage name.

2. Before working briefly in the adult-entertainment industry, she worked at a German bakery and also at a tax-and-retirement firm. She also studied to be a pediatric nurse. It was only after she started working that she chose the name Sunny for herself and later added Leone to her name.

3. Sunny made it to BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women list in the year 2016. She also became the second-most searched Indian celebrity.

4. Sunny Leone is the first Indian female actress to venture into the world of NFT (non-fungible token).

5. Apart from being an actress, producer, talent manager, and owner of a cosmetics brand, Sunny is an author as well. Her book Sweet Dreams comprises romantic short stories. The actress married Daniel Weber in 2011.

