GOT7’s Jinyoung and Park Bo Young to lead new drama ‘Unknown Seoul’

K-pop boy band GOT7’s Jinyoung is currently completing his military service. Ahead of his discharge, acting offers are already pouring in for the singer-actor. ‘The Devil Judge’ actor has been offered the upcoming drama ‘Unknown Seoul.’ Previously, ‘Doom at Your Service’ actress Park Bo Young was offered the role of the female lead.

On September 26, Sports Chosun reported that GOT7’s Jinyoung has been cast as the male lead in the upcoming drama ‘Unknown Seoul.’ In response to the report, Jinyoung’s agency BH Entertainment stated, “Park Jinyoung has received an offer to star in ‘Unknown Seoul’ and is positively reviewing it.” If he greenlights the project, he will star alongside ‘Scandal Makers’ star Park Bo Young. With the latest development, K-drama enthusiasts are in a frenzy over the potential lead pair. Given the impressive filmography of both stars, their pairing will create significant buzz.

‘Unknown Seoul’ is penned by ace screenwriter Lee Kang, celebrated for penning ‘Youth of May.’ On the other hand, the drama will be directed by Park Shin Woo. Shin Woo is known for delivering global hits including ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,’ ‘Lovestruck in the City,’ and ‘Encounter’ among others.

The upcoming drama will chronicle the lives of twin sisters who are different in every aspect except their faces. However, they swap identities, weaving an intricate web of lies. This comes to haunt them when they find love, complicating matters of heart. For the slated drama, Park Bo Young will essay the role of the twins. Meanwhile, Jinyoung has been offered the role of Ho Su. Ho Su is a man who has been in a relationship with Mi Ji, one of the twin sisters, since his school days.

Meanwhile, Jinyoung is currently serving in the military and is expected to be discharged on November 7. He is a member of the renowned K-pop boy band GOT7. In 2012, Jinyoung made his acting debut with a role in ‘Dream High 2.’ Subsequently, he has appeared in several hit K-dramas, solidifying his footing as an actor. His impressive filmography includes- ‘He Is Psychometric,’ ‘When My Love Blooms,’ ‘The Devil Judge,’ ‘Yumi’s Cells,’ and ‘Reborn Rich’ among others.

On the other hand, Park Bo Young is known for ‘Strong Girl Bong Soon,’ ‘Doom at Your Service,’ and ‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’ among others.