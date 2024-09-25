YoonA of ‘King the Land’ considers headlining time-travel drama

Girls’ Generation K-pop idol and actress YoonA is planning her return to the screens. After delivering the hit Netflix drama, ‘King the Land,’ the singer-actress is considering headlining a time-travel drama. Titled, ‘The Tyrant’s Chef,’ the time-slip drama will be helmed by ‘My Love from the Star’ director Jang Tae Yoo.

On September 24, OSEN reported that YoonA has been offered the lead role in the new drama ‘The Tyrant’s Chef.’ In response to the report, SM Entertainment stated, “YoonA has been offered to star in ‘The Tyrant’s Chef’ and is currently in discussions.” Since the announcement, fans of YoonA are in a frenzy and are eagerly awaiting her comeback. If she greenlights the project, YoonA will next star in a captivating time-slip drama.

As per reports, the ‘K2’ actress is offered the lead role following the success of her last drama, ‘King the Land.’ The upcoming series, ‘The Tyrant’s Chef’ will chronicle the narrative of a star chef who travels back in time during the peak of her career. Subsequently, she slips into a time in the past. There, she meets a king who is dubbed as one of the worst tyrants. However, he is also a great gourmet. A battle of wits and taste will ensure when the chef clashes with the gourmet tyrant. Reportedly, filming is expected to kickstart once the cast is finalised and the drama will release in 2025.

Meanwhile, the drama has already created significant buzz and anticipation as it will be directed by Jang Tae Yoo. The ace director has previously helmed blockbusters like ‘My Love from the Star.’ Other hits under his repertoire include, ‘Hyena,’ and ‘Lovers of the Red Sky.’ His last project “Knight Flower,” starring Honey Lee and Lee Jong Won, set a new historic record for MBC’s highest-rated Friday-Saturday drama.

YoonA, also known as Lim YoonA, is a renowned K-drama actress and a K-pop idol. On August 5, 2007, she debuted as a member of the girl group- Girls’ Generation, also known as SNSD. The act entered the K-pop scene with the single ‘Into the New World.’ She later debuted as part of Girls’ Generation’s sub-unit, Oh! GG. Moreover, YoonA entered the acting field with a small role in ‘Two Outs in the Ninth Inning’ in 2007.

As of today, the singer-actress is well known for portraying a range of varied roles in hits like ‘King the Land,’ ‘K2,’ ‘You Are My Destiny,’ and ‘Big Mouth.’ She also starred in the movies ‘Confidential Assignment’ and ‘Exit.’ Over the years, YoonA has carved a niche for herself as an actor while making it big as a K-pop idol as well.