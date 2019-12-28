Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz has passed with flying colours at the box office.

The Raj Mehta directorial witnessed a good start the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s opening day business at the box office on social media.

Tweeting about it, he wrote: “#GoodNewwz packs a solid total on Day 1… Gathers speed from evening shows… Multiplexes especially record excellent numbers… North circuits dominate… Biz should multiply on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 17.56 cr. #India biz… 2019 concludes with #GoodNewwz.”

While the film dominates in the northern circuit, he predicted that the film will pick up momentum on Day 2 and Day 3.

The Good Newwz hurricane is expecting to storm out films like Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and others like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat among others.

The month of December has seen multiple releases with some big films like Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz. Others that released this month include Pati Patni Aur Woh, Panipat and Mardaani 2.

Good Newwz is a new-age concept comedy that deals with the issue of IVF( in vitro fertilization) through two married couples.

Directed by debutant director Raj Mehta, Good Newwz has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

It released last week on Friday across the country.