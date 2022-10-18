Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin share their shooting experience for ‘Hypnotize’

Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin, who will be seen sharing screen space in the Punjabi romantic film ‘Honeymoon’, talk about the song ‘Hypnotize’ from the movie and also share how it was to shoot for the dance number sung by Gippy along with Shipra Goyal.

‘Honeymoon’ is a romantic comedy drama which is directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra and written by Naresh Kathooria.

Gippy praises the music composers B Praak and Jaani. He says: “Jaani and B Praak have delivered another fun Punjabi song that people are going to love. The experience shooting it was amazing and we hope people enjoy it.”

Jasmin, who rose to fame with ‘Bigg Boss 14’ says shooting for the song in London in an open-top bus was great fun. She is also known for her role of Twinkle Taneja in the TV series ‘Tashan-e-Ishq’, and Nayantara in ‘Naagin 4’.

“We had a blast filming ‘Hypnotize’ at some amazing locations in London, especially on an open-top bus. It felt like one big party,” she adds.

Known for his songs such as ‘Titliyaan’, ‘Filhaal’ and many more, he also talks about the song and says that it can be heard at any time.

Jaani says: “‘Hypnotize’ is a fun, upbeat track that’s easy listening with a chilled out vibe. It’s a song you can listen to at any time of the day.”

On the other hand, B Praak, who made his debut as a singer with ‘Mann Bharrya’, also composed for tracks such as ‘Qismat’, ‘Naah’, and others.

B Praak says that he is often known for his romantic track but ‘Hypnotize’ was altogether a different experience.

“People often associate me with soft romantic songs so ‘Hypnotize’ was a really different experience for me. Audiences will hear a different style to my vocals and I hope they enjoy it as much as they enjoy my other songs,” he concludes.

Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin-starrer ‘Honeymoon’ is all set to release on October 25. The song ‘Hypnotize’ is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.