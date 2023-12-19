G-Dragon of BIG BANG cleared of drug charges

G-Dragon, the acclaimed artist and member of the iconic K-pop group BIG BANG, can now breathe a sigh of relief as he has been officially cleared of drug charges, marking the end of a prolonged investigation by the drug crime investigation unit of the Incheon Police Agency. The news was reported by Naver News, confirming the singer’s innocence in the ongoing case.

The investigation into G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Jiyong, began in October when he was booked by the police for alleged drug-related offenses. However, the artist was not detained during this period. Authorities had summoned him for questioning and conducted thorough tests on urine and hair samples, all of which yielded negative results. Despite the negative findings, rumors circulated about the possibility of G-Dragon tampering with evidence.

Putting an end to the speculation, the police, as reported by JTBC, stated, “We are not considering further identification of G-Dragon.” Subsequently, the case was transferred to the prosecution for review, and the latest report affirms that G-Dragon has been officially declared ‘not guilty.’ The drug crime investigation unit has decided not to pursue the matter any further.

This development has sparked a wave of celebration among G-Dragon’s fans, who have rallied behind the artist throughout the investigation. Many supporters are now urging G-Dragon to take legal action against those who falsely accused him, emphasizing the toll such allegations can have on an individual’s reputation.

Meanwhile, as the case against G-Dragon concludes, attention has shifted to an unnamed individual, identified as Doctor A, for whom an arrest warrant has been reapplied. The interrogation of this individual is scheduled to take place at the Incheon District Court on December 20. The police officer involved in the case emphasized, “In the case of Mr. Kwon, we found that there was no suspicion and concluded the investigation. We have reapplied for a warrant for another person subject to investigation.”

As the legal proceedings unfold, G-Dragon’s exoneration stands as a testament to the importance of thorough investigations and the potential ramifications of baseless accusations in the public eye.