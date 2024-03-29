SUGA begins military training at Nonsan camp

BTS fans have been eagerly awaiting news of SUGA’s military duty ever since he began his public service work last September. Well, the wait is over! SUGA has officially kicked off his military service at the Nonsan Training Centre, marking the start of his three-week basic training. But here’s the twist: instead of the usual sequence of basic training followed by assigned duties, SUGA opted to dive into his public service role first before completing his basic training.

This strategic move allows enlistees like SUGA to have more control over their service, ensuring they land in positions that suit their preferences and circumstances. And according to BIGHIT MUSIC, SUGA wasted no time, jumping right into action at the recruit training center.

But SUGA didn’t embark on this journey alone. His fellow BTS member, Jin, showed his support by taking a special trip to bid farewell to SUGA before he headed off to training. Despite Jin’s own responsibilities as a drill instructor, he made the journey to Nonsan, covering a considerable distance to be by SUGA’s side.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, even amidst his military service, SUGA continues to keep fans excited with his creative endeavors. Following the success of his SUCHWITA series, his agency recently announced a thrilling new project: ‘Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE.’ This concert film promises to give fans an immersive experience, showcasing electrifying performances from SUGA’s Agust D Tour.

So, while SUGA embarks on this new chapter of his journey, his dedication to both his military duty and his artistic pursuits continues to inspire fans around the world.