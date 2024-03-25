K-Drama star Lee Sang-yeob ties knot in intimate ceremony

Renowned Korean actor Lee Sang-yeob, celebrated for his roles in various beloved K-Dramas, has embarked on a new journey as he exchanged vows with his long-time girlfriend in a heartfelt ceremony held on March 24. The intimate affair, held at a wedding hall in Jamsil, Seoul, saw close family and friends, honoring the privacy of his non-celebrity bride.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting this moment since Lee Sang-yeob’s agency, UB Management, announced last year that the actor would be tying the knot in March 2024. Though details about his bride remain private, Lee Sang-yeob expressed his excitement and dedication, sharing, “I can’t wait to be a husband like Gyu-jin… just being with her makes the perfect sense. It’s a very natural feeling.”

The wedding ceremony was a truly memorable occasion, with Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Sang-yeob’s co-star from the popular reality series ‘Sixth Sense,’ serving as the esteemed MC. The event was further adorned by a beautiful congratulatory performance by the folk duo MeloMance and talented violinist Deniko, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

As glimpses of Lee Sang-yeob’s special day surfaced online, fans flooded social media with messages of love and well-wishes for the newlyweds. Lee Sang-yeob’s journey in the Korean entertainment industry spans over a decade, during which he has left an indelible mark with his performances in films like ‘The Flu’ and ‘The Day I Died,’ as well as dramas including ‘Signal’ and ‘While You Were Sleeping.’

His notable roles on television shows like ‘Sixth Sense’ have endeared him to audiences worldwide, showcasing his versatility and charm. However, details about his bride remain undisclosed, allowing the couple to cherish their privacy amidst the public spotlight.

As Lee Sang-yeob begins this new chapter in his life, fans eagerly anticipate the continued success and happiness of the beloved actor and his bride, sending their warmest regards and heartfelt congratulations.