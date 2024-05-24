Firoz Khan, popular mimicry artist, succumbs to heart attack at 50

Actor Firoz Khan, renowned for his uncanny imitation of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, has passed away at the age of 50. Firoz suffered a fatal heart attack on May 23, leaving his fans and the entertainment industry in deep sorrow.

Firoz Khan gained widespread recognition for his impeccable mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan. Despite his talent for impersonation, he was more than just a mimicry artist. His acting career took off with memorable roles in popular TV shows like “Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai,” where he left a lasting impression on the audience. Firoz also made appearances in shows such as “Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai” and “Duplicate Sholay,” and even starred in Adnan Sami’s hit song “Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De.”

The news of his passing was confirmed by his friend and co-star Nikhil Khurana, who shared his grief with ANI. “We worked together in ‘Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai.’ We shared a brotherly bond. I am quite shocked. May his soul rest in peace,” Nikhil said.

Firoz’s death has led to an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and colleagues posting heartfelt tributes. His son, Faij, reminisced about his father’s journey to stardom, recounting how Firoz moved to Mumbai in 1995 and worked tirelessly to carve out a successful career in both Bollywood and regional cinema, including Tamil and Telugu films.

Firoz’s final performance was during the Voter Mahotsav at Badaun Club on May 4, just weeks before his untimely demise. His sudden death in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, has left the local community in shock. The actor’s last rites and cremation will be held in Badaun, the town where he spent his final days.

Throughout his career, Firoz Khan was known for his versatility and his ability to bring joy to his audience through his performances. From his celebrated mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan to his beloved roles on television, Firoz made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. His passing is a tremendous loss, and he will be remembered fondly by those who knew him and the countless fans who admired his work.

As we bid farewell to Firoz Khan, we honor his contributions to the world of entertainment and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. His legacy as an actor and mimicry artist will continue to live on through the memorable characters he brought to life on screen.