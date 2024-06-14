Amitabh Bachchan hails Prabhas’ humility and talent in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The excitement surrounding the upcoming release of “Kalki 2898 AD” is palpable, with audiences eagerly anticipating the latest offering from pan-India superstar Prabhas. The Kalki trailer has ignited a buzz among fans, industry insiders, and critics alike, showcasing Prabhas in a captivating new avatar alongside legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Among those singing praises for Prabhas is none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself. The Bollywood icon expressed his gratitude for being part of the project, affectionately referred to as ‘Project K’, and shared heartfelt words about his experience working with Prabhas. Bachchan’s admiration for Prabhas extends beyond his on-screen talent, highlighting the actor’s humility, generosity, and thoughtfulness. He even humorously noted Prabhas’s penchant for sending delicious home-cooked meals and abundant treats to the set, painting a picture of warmth and camaraderie.

Amitabh Bachchan’s words serve as a testament to Prabhas’s character in Kalki, portraying him as not only a talented actor but also a genuinely kind-hearted individual. The admiration and respect exchanged between the two actors reflect the camaraderie shared on set, setting the stage for a memorable cinematic experience.

As anticipation builds for the release of “Kalki 2898 AD,” fans can expect to be treated to a visual spectacle unlike any other. With Prabhas’s larger-than-life presence, spectacular action sequences, and the film’s intriguing premise, it promises to be an exhilarating ride for audiences.

In the midst of all the excitement, Prabhas’s humility and warmth shine through, earning him not only accolades from his peers but also the adoration of fans worldwide. As the countdown to the film’s release begins, one thing is certain – Prabhas is set to once again captivate audiences with his unparalleled talent and charm.