Amitabh Bachchan teases father-son collaboration in an endearing post

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan recently took to X to share an endearing post teasing his collaboration with Abhishek Bachchan for an upcoming project. Putting his expertise and knack for words to use, the legendary actor penned a sweet verse to accompany the post.

T 5035 –

पिता पुत्र दोनों बैठे , एक जगह ही काम पे ;

जल्द आवे पर्दे पर जोड़ी , इनके अद्भुत काम के pic.twitter.com/WCLBPAXYBp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 8, 2024 Advertisement

In keeping with his peppy style, senior Bachchan was spotted sporting a bright and printed floral jacket paired with red track pants and striking yellow sneakers. Meanwhile, junior Bachchan opted for a more subdued look, donning a blue hoodie with blue jeans and white kicks. In the picture, they are in their work, each wearing a pair of headphones, in what appeared to be a studio setting. Mr. Bachchan captioned the picture with an affectionate verse, “Pita putr dono bethe ek jagah hi kaam pe. Jald aave parde par jodi inke adhbhut kaam ke. [Father and son both sit together for work. Soon the duo will appear on screen, showcasing their marvelous work.]”

Amitabh Bachchan also shared the picture on his Tumblr blog along with a few more snaps from their recording session, expressing his joy at working with Abhishek again, albeit late, with the message, “Running again to work…late…but the absolute joy of working together with Abhishek…many more may they follow…with prayer and hope.”

Senior Bachchan has always exhibited his affection and support for his son with great pride. Recently, he celebrated the 8th anniversary of Abhishek’s ‘Houseful 3’ and lauded his performance in the comedy-drama. Sharing a video, Big B wrote a heartfelt message, “SUPEEEERRRRB…YOO HOOOO…LOOKING DYNAMIC…ALL THE BEST ABHISHEK…YOU BE THE BEST, LOVE YOU.” In another post, the actor celebrated 20 years of Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Yuva,’ showcasing his unwavering support for his son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The father-son duo has graced the screen together several times in the past in films like ‘Bunty Aur Babli,’ ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,’ ‘Sarkar,’ ‘Sarkar Raj,’ and ‘Paa.’ Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for ‘Vettaiyan,’ co-starring superstar ‘Rajinikanth.’ He will also appear alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ set for release on June 27. On the other hand, Junior Bachchan is gearing up for ‘Houseful 5’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey.