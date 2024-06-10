Who was Noor Malabika Das? Actress found dead in Mumbai apartment

In a tragic turn of events, actress and former air hostess Noor Malabika Das was found dead in her Mumbai apartment on June 6. The 37-year-old actress, popular her role in the Kajol-starring web series “The Trial,” might have taken her own life, according to the police. Her lifeless body was discovered in her Lokhandwala flat after concerned neighbors alerted the Oshiwara Police to a foul smell emanating from her residence.

Upon forcing entry into the apartment, police found Noor’s body hanging from a ceiling fan, suggesting an apparent suicide. Although the initial findings point towards this conclusion, a comprehensive investigation is still underway to confirm the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

Noor Malabika Das, originally from Assam, had successfully made her mark in the world of Hindi web series. Her acting portfolio included prominent roles in popular series such as “Siskiyaan,” “Walkaman Upaya,” and “Charamsukh.” Her part in “The Trial” significantly boosted her recognition in the industry, earning her a dedicated following and respect from her peers.

Noor Malabika Das’s last post on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor Malabika (@noormalabika1)

Before transitioning to acting, Noor had an accomplished background in the hospitality industry. She had worked at notable establishments like Tao and Dusit Thani in Cairo, leveraging her hotel management certification. Her vibrant career path also included modeling projects during her college years, reflecting her long-standing passion for the field since childhood.

Outside of her professional life, Noor had multifaceted talents and interests. She loved singing, writing, and cooking, frequently sharing glimpses of her hobbies on social media. A fitness enthusiast, she regularly attended the gym and maintained a healthy lifestyle. Noor’s wrist bore a crown tattoo with her name written underneath, symbolizing her unique identity and personal journey.

Noor Malabika Das’s sudden death has left a void in the entertainment industry and among her loved ones. Fans will remember her for the artistic contributions and vibrant personality and diverse interests. As the investigation continues, fans and colleagues alike mourn the loss of a talented actress whose life ended too soon.