Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre has undergone a shift in its release date.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to announce, “New release date… #Chehre – starring #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi – will now release on 17 July 2020… The change in date is due to a request made by the makers of #GulaboSitabo to avert a clash… #Chehre was earlier releasing on 24 April 2020… Here’s a new glimpse.”

The analyst also shared a new look from the film which shows Amitabh and Emraan seated on a couch. Both have an intense look on their face while they stare ahead at the camera.

Since Amitabh is also part of Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, makers of the film changed the release date of Chehre to avoid a clash at the box-office.

Chehre is a mystery-thriller directed by Rumi Jaffrey and produced by Anand Pandit under the banners of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

The film also stars Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Bachchan will essay the role of a lawyer, while Hashmi will play the role of a business tycoon.

Chehre will now release on 17 July 2020.