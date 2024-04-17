Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is set to receive the prestigious Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award, a tribute to his unwavering commitment to the nation, its people, and society, as announced by the Mangeshkar family on Tuesday.

This esteemed accolade, previously bestowed upon luminaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrated songstress Asha Bhosale, is named in memory of the late Bharat Ratna awardee and iconic vocalist Lata Mangeshkar. Established on February 6, 2022, by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan, the Lata Deenanath award aims to recognize outstanding contributions across various domains.

In addition to Bachchan, the Pratishthan will honor several other remarkable individuals with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award. Among them are music maestro AR Rahman and veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf for their contributions to music, Padmini Kolhapure for her impact on the silver screen, Roopkumar Rathod for enriching Indian music, Atul Parchure for his invaluable contributions to Marathi theatre, and retired educator and author Manjiri Phadke for her literary endeavors. Furthermore, actor, producer, and director Randeep Hooda will be presented with a special award in recognition of his cinematic achievements.

The Mohan Wagh Award for Best Drama will be conferred upon the Marathi play ‘Galib’, while the Manobal project by the Deepstambh Foundation, providing residential training to individuals with disabilities, orphans, and economically disadvantaged students, will be honored for its exceptional social impact.

During the press briefing to unveil the recipients, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar highlighted that the awards have recognized 212 eminent personalities from diverse fields over the past 34 years. The event was graced by the presence of singer Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath’s son Aadinath Mangeshkar, and other distinguished guests.

The ceremony to felicitate the awardees is scheduled for April 24 at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Vile Parle, promising an evening of celebration and recognition for their remarkable contributions to society.