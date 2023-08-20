Elvish Yadav breaks Instagram Live record in India with 5.95 lakh users

Big Boss OTT winner and youth sensation Elvish Yadav Saturday broke Big Boss 16 season winner MC Stan’s record by garnering the highest number of live views on his Instagram Live. Elvish Yadav’s Instagram Live was viewed by more than 5,95000 users, which is India’s highest, and brought him into the world’s top 10 most attended Insta Live sessions.

“…the good news is that we broke the Indian record and are now number 1. All thanks to you (his fans). If it weren’t for you all, neither this record would have broken nor would your brother become whatever he is today. Thank you all,” the Big Boss OTT winner said after his Instagram Live crashed due to a massive influx of users.

Previously, the record of most viewed Instagram Live was held by MC Stan. His Insta Live was attended by more than 5.4 lakh users. The record of the most-viewed Instagram Live in the world is held by Turkish businessman and TV producer Acun Ilicali. His Insta Live on Survivor 2020 info reveal on May 25, 2020, was attended by more than 30 million users.

Elvish Yadav, a Youtuber was a wild card entrant in the house of the recently concluded season of Big Boss OTT. Yadav has a large base of fans and his “desi boy” image helped him receive more than 280 million votes in the final of Big Boss OTT. He also became the first-ever wild card to win the Big Boss show across platforms.

Elvish defeated the likes of director Pooja Bhatt, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, influencer Manisha Rani and actress Bebika Dhurve. During his stay in the Big Boss OTT house, he became an instant hit among fans with his witty dialogues and flirtatious behaviour with second runner-up Manisha Rani.

There were also speculations about Yadav’s affair with Manisha but both of them denied the rumors of being in any romantic relationship with each other.