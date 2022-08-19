‘Dhokha – Round D Corner’ receives positive response from fans

R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar, and Aparshakti Khurrana starrer Dhokha – Round D Corner has been the talk of the town since its teaser launch. The teaser was launched at a grand event in Mumbai and has piqued our curiosity about what this exciting suspense drama entails.

What comes as no surprise is that fans, celebrities, and media have given rave reviews for the teaser of the Kookie Gulati directorial and are all praises for the same.

Several notable celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Pranutan Bahl, Tahira Kashyap, Sharman Joshi, and many more have posted the teaser along with warm words calling it intense, interesting, and much awaited! We surely agree with the same as the teaser did give us goosebumps, what about you?

Fans and movie buffs to are touting the teaser as an interesting and exciting one. One fan went on to comment, “A new concept in the movie, hope this is going to be a blast.” while another movie lover wrote, “Waiting for this masterpiece.” That’s not all, one more comment on the teaser read, “Just loved the teaser, eagerly waiting for the movie to be released.”

That’s not all, several media persons were blown away by the teaser as well and went on to say “it looks like a gripping case of betrayal”, “it has certainly stirred conversation around its gripping plot, taking the excitement a notch higher.” and “suspense thriller that looks gripping.”

We for one, totally agree with the above comments because the teaser surely had us on the edge of our seats. With the teaser creating waves, we can only imagine what the trailer will do!

The intriguing crime thriller is slated to release on 23rd September in the theatres. It is a film by Kookie Gulati and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma.