Darshan Kumaar makes an exception for ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’

Darshan Kumaar, through the course of his career has won us over with many performances. Amongst those noteworthy portrayals has been his performance in an OTT series, one that created an impact on the digital platform.

The actor was loved for his role as a police officer post which he received numerous offers for similar characters, all of which he turned down until ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ came his way! Eventhough the role of a police inspector has been lucky for Darshan Kumar, he decided only a special film would encourage him to take up the character again and Dhokha was that film.

Darshan Kumaar said, “I am very particular when it comes to picking a character. I believe in quality work and after the series I received many roles of a police officer but I wanted to play different types of roles and experiment. My character in ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ despite being a police officer, is not typical and very unconventional. So when I was offered this author-backed role I just knew I had to take it up.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’ starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana and directed by Kookie Gulati releases 23rd September, 2022.