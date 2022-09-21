‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’ team dropped in Kolkata to promote the romantic thriller ahead of release

Taking the anticipation one notch higher, team Dhokha- Round D Corner flew to the City of Joy Kolkata to promote their film ahead of its release.

R Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, Darshan Kumaar, Aparshakti Khurana along with director Kookie Gulati dropped in Kolkata on Tuesday and met the press at The Park Hotel, Kolkata for an quick interaction.

The cast was welcomed by the beat of the dhak to infuse the puja vibes and Aparshakti Khurana along with R Madhavan took turns to beat the dhak for a fun photo up moment.

The Rocketry man, R Madhavan pours out his love for the city saying, “I am very happy to have come here during this puja season, this reminds me of my young days in Kolkata. It’s great to see the festivities and I am glad my film is releasing during this time.”

The screening of the trailer was followed by a brief media interaction. Madhavan when asked how much different and challenging this film was from Rocketry:The Nambi Effect, where he was the all in one director-producer-actor, Madhavan answered, “Rocketry was a huge responsibility and it was more of a passion project. There’s a lot of difference between that and this one, here I played just an actor and Kookie took all the responsibilities. I loved working with the charming and highly talented group of people. We shot during the pandemic and I can assure you will get to see how much effort we had put in.”

As the film titled Dhokha, the paparazzi asked him whether he got cheated in the film or did someone cheated on him. Madhavan quipped, “Until you get cheated you won’t learn to cheat. So yes definitely I got cheated.”

Talking about her role, debutant actress Khushali Kumar said, “This was a very challenging role, the character has different layers. It wasn’t at all easy to understand her and behave accordingly, it took time to get into her skin. My amazing cast made it much more easier for me to work and credit goes to my director as he very clearly explained me the anecdotes.”

Aparshakti Khurana shared his experience of working on the film, saying, “We all come from very different backgrounds and there was so much to learn from each other that everybody travelled the extra mile. Maddy sir, we all know about his body of work, Darshan has an unprecedented journey with some great projects and Khushali was amazing on the set. Gulati sir though gets the credit of bringing pieces together and making it stand. The journey was amazing.”

Director Kookie Gulati talked about the intriguing trailer saying, “Every character in the film has different shades and at every corner there might be a ‘dhokha’. That suspense element made the trailer more intriguing.”

The paparazzi questioned Madhavan about his sizzling chemistry with Khushali and the actor spontaneously answered, “She is so younger n beautiful I thought I will look like her father. But then after doing this film I released you are never too old to romance.” Everyone burst out in laugh hearing that.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T- Series, Dhokha- Round D Corner will hit the screens on September 23.