Kookie Gulati’s directorial Dhokha Round D Corner has been grabbing all eyeballs since the day it has been announced. This much-awaited film starring R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Darshan Kumar hit the screens today and gets massive support from the entertainment industry by attending the screening of the movie last night.

Noted celebrities and artists including Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Tulsi Kumar, Nikita Dutta, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Shiv Chanana, Varun Sharma, Krishnan Kumar, Milap Zaveri, Shashank Khaitan graced the evening and were in all praise for the gripping thriller.

Here’s what some of them said after watching the film:

Ayushmann Khurrana Says, “What a gripping story, congratulating the cast for their sincere performances, Khushalii for effortless debut, Aparshakti has hit it out of the park!”.

Tulsi Kumar said, “Such lovely performances by everyone and what a tight and grippy script. Loved the film”.

Nikita Dutta says, “Loved every bit of the film, quite an edge-of-the-seat thriller.”

Abhimanyu Dassani says, “ Talent, thriller, all in one, totally loved it!”

Tahira Khashyap Says, “Aparshakti Khurana was so good as Gul! Lovely performance by the cast”.

Dhokha Round D Corner has been in the news since the day of its announcement. The film is a gripping tale filled with twists and turns. Go watch it at the theatres today at Rs.75 only.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’ starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhvan, Darshan Kumaar, and Aparshakti Khurana and directed by Kookie Gulati released today in theatres near you!