Coldplay to stream Ahmedabad concert LIVE: When and where to watch?

Coldplay is ready to make a grand return to India this January, and fans across the country are in for a live treat.

The iconic British band, known for their electrifying performances and visually stunning concerts, will be streaming their much-anticipated Ahmedabad show live on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26.

In a heartfelt message to their Indian fans, lead vocalist Chris Martin shared, “Namaste to all our friends in India. We are so happy to tell you that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad is streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar. And you can watch it from where you are in India. We hope you can join us. We are so excited to come to your beautiful country. And we hope you are well. Much love.”

Before the Ahmedabad concert, Coldplay will perform in Mumbai at the DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21.

The concerts promise to be a spectacular experience, with the band’s energy and hits from their latest album, ‘Music of the Spheres’, as well as fan favorites like ‘Yellow’, ‘Fix You’, and ‘Viva La Vida’. Adding to the excitement, the audience will be treated to live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal, setting the stage for Coldplay’s high-energy performance.

After nearly a decade since their last Indian appearance at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival, Coldplay’s return has created a buzz among fans.

A spokesperson from BookMyShow Live expressed the collective anticipation, saying, “This is the moment you’ve been waiting for, at the nexus of this excitement-ardent anticipation that spreads around these concerts.”

Known for their immersive live shows, Coldplay is promising a visual feast for the eyes with LED displays, lasers, and fireworks, all perfectly synchronized with their music.

Their concerts are always a blend of stunning visuals and heartwarming energy, and this time, it’s going to be no different.

Fans who can’t attend in person can still join the celebration virtually, making this a truly global event.