Coldplay creates world record for highest tour attendance; overtakes Taylor Swift

Global band Coldplay has painted the world ‘Yellow’ with the ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour. With over 10.3 million tickets sold and eight months of performances still to go, the British band has broken the world record for the highest attendance on a single tour. With the ground-breaking feat, the tour has outperformed Taylor Swift’s highly successful Eras Tour. However, the Eras Tour still holds the title for the highest-grossing tour, with a staggering $2,077,618,725 in revenue.

The official X page of Guinness World Records shared the news and congratulated the band for making history. “Congratulations to @coldplay. Their Music of the Spheres tour has set the record for the highest attended music tour in history.”

Congratulations to @coldplay – their Music of the Spheres tour has set the record for the highest attended music tour in history https://t.co/TDnHEId735 Advertisement — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 30, 2025



Recently, the band turned the Mumbai and Ahmedabad skies into a ‘Sky Full of Stars.’ Going by the Guinness World Records data, on the weekend of January 25–26, the British band delivered the largest stadium show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. During the two-day concert, over 223,000 fans were in attendance to celebrate the band’s musical rendition. The January 26 Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad attracted 1.34 lakh attendees, giving the band its biggest-ever concert.

Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad ❤️ See you again tomorrow – and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm ✨ pic.twitter.com/XauMZhBgf1 — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2025

However, the band subsequently issued a clarification about the world record. The band noted that while it’s their best record, they have still not surpassed the world record for the highest concert attendance. The statement iterated that Italian singer Vasco Rossi holds the world record for having 2.25 lakh attendees. This was at his concert in Modena Park, Italy, in 2017. It also noted that legendary singer Sir Roderick David Stewart attracted a crowd of 3.5 million. The numbers were recorded during his concert in Rio de Janeiro in 1994.

The Music of the Spheres tour kickstarted in March 2022 with a show in Costa Rica. This also marked Coldplay’s first-ever performance in the country. Talking about the tour, the band said “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.”

Currently, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres holds the title of the second-highest-grossing tour of all time, falling behind The Eras Tour. However, with eight months still to go, the globally renowned band will likely beat Taylor Swift’s record.