‘November Rain’ in May! Guns N’ Roses to rock in Mumbai

It’s happening! After 12 years, Guns N’ Roses is going to return to India in May 2025. The celebrated American rock band is going to enthral its massive fan base soon. The news comes after several renowned bands and celebrities recently performed in India, making it a hot destination for musical gigs and tours. Following Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Green Day, and Shawn Mendes, India will now host the global band. Guns N’ Roses boast a stellar discography including tracks like ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine,’ ‘November Rain,’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’

Titled the Guns N’ Roses’ India 2025 Tour, fans will witness the band take the stage at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17. Guns N’ Roses members include Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass) and Slash (lead guitar). Additionally, the tour will feature special guests such as Public Enemy, Rival Sons, and Sex Pistols members at select locations.

Meanwhile, fans can get the tickets early through an exclusive pre-sale for specific cardholders starting March 17 at 12 pm. On the other hand, the general on-sale of tickets will begin on March 19 at 4 pm. Kotak Bank is presenting the Guns N’ Roses India Tour 2025. BookMyShow and Live Nation are serving as co-producers.

Anil Makhija, COO, Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow has expressed his delight over the legendary band making its way soon. “Guns N’ Roses has been a huge part of so many people’s musical journey. The band defined an era of rock that continues to inspire generations. Bringing these legends back to India is a proud moment for us. Their music has shattered barriers, brought fans together across generations and left an unforgettable mark on rock history.”

The iconic band last took the stage in India in 2012 in several locations including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. With the concert culture taking over the subcontinent like wildfire, the upcoming gig is sure to draw massive crowds. The back-to-back highly successful concerts are putting India on the list of several global artists. With another major gig on its way, the musical extravaganza continues.