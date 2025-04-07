Jasleen Royal breaks silence on Coldplay concert backlash — Here’s what she said

Singer Jasleen Royal, who found herself in the middle of a social media storm after opening for Coldplay during their much-hyped concert in Mumbai earlier this year has finally spoken up.

While it should’ve been a career-defining high, Jasleen’s performance at DY Patil Stadium became the target of intense online backlash — and now, she’s finally speaking her truth.

In a raw and emotional behind-the-scenes documentary released on her YouTube channel, Jasleen gives fans an unfiltered look at what really went down before, during, and after the performance that left Twitter trolls fuming.

The video kicks off with Jasleen preparing for the big night, excitement and nerves bubbling beneath the surface. But things didn’t go as planned.

The audio failed her. Literally.

“Yaar, kal nahi hua tha. Kal problem kya hua tha? In-ears phat kyu rahe the mere?” she is seen asking her team, visibly frustrated. Her in-ear monitors — crucial for any live performance — had malfunctioned, making it nearly impossible for her to hear herself.

What followed was a digital pile-on. Critics online questioned her stage presence, her vocals, and even her right to be on that stage at all. “We just want Coldplay,” echoed a common sentiment across platforms.

The criticism hit hard. In one particularly vulnerable moment in the documentary, Jasleen admits, “After a certain point, I can feel that it’s time to go home. There’s a lot of pressure. I’ll die. I am still processing, there’s a lot to process.”

But Jasleen didn’t let the noise drown her. Instead, she chose to face it, own it, and rise from it. The second day of the tour was her redemption arc. With the sound checks in place and nerves steadied, she took to the stage with renewed energy. This time, things clicked.

Grateful for the support she received after the tough first night, she took a moment on stage to thank the crowd. “I’m thankful for the love,” she said.

In the latter half of the video, Jasleen shares more of what was running through her mind before performing again.

“I don’t want people to think I didn’t deserve to be here, or question why I was even on that stage,” she confesses. “I know people just wanted to see Coldplay. But I’m a self-taught musician. I’m not perfect, but I’m always learning, always growing.”