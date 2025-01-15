Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets live again today; try your luck at 6 PM!

Coldplay fans, the moment you’ve been waiting for is here, because limited tickets for the Ahmedabad concerts will be available starting today, January 15, at 6 PM IST.

BookMyShow and BookMyShow Live announced the exciting news on their official social media handles, stating, “Coldplay fans, limited tickets for both the Ahmedabad shows will go live today at 6 PM IST. Show Dates & Venue: 25th & 26th Jan. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookMyShow.Live (@bookmyshow.live)

How to book your tickets

If you’re planning to grab these highly sought-after tickets, here’s how it works:

The waiting room for ticket sales opens at 5 PM. Joining the waiting room early doesn’t guarantee a ticket but increases your chances of getting in the queue promptly.

At 6 PM, a queue number will be assigned. If you’re lucky and make it through before tickets sell out, you can book up to four tickets in one go.This process might feel familiar if you’ve already tried booking for Coldplay’s Mumbai or Ahmedabad concerts earlier. It’s a race against time, so be ready!

Concert details

Coldplay is making a grand return to India after more than eight years. The British band last performed in the country in November 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. This time, fans will get the chance to witness their electrifying performances in two cities:

– Mumbai Shows: January 17, 18, and 21 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

– Ahmedabad Shows: January 25 and 26 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

If you haven’t secured your tickets yet, this is your chance to be part of Coldplay’s spectacular India tour. The band’s performances are known for their breathtaking visuals, incredible music, and unforgettable energy. Mark your calendar, set your alarms, and get ready to join the queue at 5 PM today.

Good luck, and may the odds be in your favor!