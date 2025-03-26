Travis Scott is coming to India! Here’s what you need to know

Brace yourselves, India, as the king of high-energy performances, Travis Scott, is finally bringing his electrifying stage presence to the country.

Mark your calendars—October 18, 2025, is the day Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will turn into the ultimate rager’s paradise.

The news broke when Scott himself teased his upcoming tour stops on social media, hinting at performances in Africa, India, South Korea, China, and Japan.

Fans barely had time to process the excitement before BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner, confirmed it with a post that practically screamed enthusiasm: “We waited for this one. We prayed for this one. Now it’s time to lose our minds. Let’s rage like never before.”

The concert is part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, linked to his 2023 smash-hit album ‘Utopia’. The tour kicked off in North Carolina in October 2023 and will conclude in Tokyo in November 2025. With this India stop, Travis Scott is making sure his fanbase here gets the full experience of his adrenaline-pumping shows.

If you’ve seen Travis Scott perform, you already know—this is no ordinary rap concert. His shows are full-blown spectacles, with mosh pits, insane energy, and a crowd that never stops moving. Known for turning stadiums into absolute madhouses, Scott’s India debut is expected to be one of the biggest live music events of the year.

Considering the growing hip-hop scene in India, this performance could open doors for more global rap artists to tour the country. Whether you’ve been a longtime fan or just discovered ‘Sicko Mode’ last week, this is a gig you won’t want to miss.

If you’ve somehow managed to dodge the Travis Scott phenomenon, here’s a quick catch-up. The Houston-born rapper, songwriter, and producer has five No.1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, over 100 charting tracks, and multiple major music awards under his belt, including a Latin Grammy, a Billboard Music Award, and several BET Hip Hop Awards.

Scott’s sound is a mix of old-school hip-hop and futuristic, atmospheric beats—he often cites Kanye West and Kid Cudi as his biggest influences. In fact, his stage name “Travis Scott” is partly inspired by Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi.

His rise to fame started with a major label deal in 2012 and took off when he signed with Kanye West’s GOOD Music. The first studio album, ‘Rodeo’ (2015), featured the breakout hit ‘Antidote’. His next album, ‘Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight’ (2016), topped the Billboard 200. By the time ‘Astroworld’ dropped in 2018, he was an unstoppable force.