Varun Dhawan honors soldiers on Army Day ahead of ‘Border 2’ prep

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took a moment to honor the “real heroes” of India on Army Day, celebrated annually on January 15.

The actor, currently preparing for his upcoming film ‘Border 2’, shared his heartfelt tribute on Instagram, posting two pictures of himself with Indian soldiers.

One of the photos even showed him striking a pose beside a tank, a powerful visual that highlighted his respect for the armed forces. “Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep,” Varun wrote in the caption.

Army Day holds special significance in India, as it commemorates the day in 1949 when Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, taking over from the British General Francis Roy Bucher.

The occasion is marked by parades and military displays in New Delhi and other regional headquarters across the country, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of ‘Border 2’ as evident in his Army Day post, a sequel to the 1997 war epic ‘Border’, which depicted the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The new film, directed by Anurag Singh, brings together an impressive cast, including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty.

The movie promises to continue the legacy of its predecessor while delivering a grand cinematic experience.

‘Border 2’ is likely to focus on the 1999 Kargil War, a pivotal conflict between India and Pakistan. The film is production of Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, with the support of T-Series and JP Films.