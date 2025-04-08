Kunal Kamra x BookMyShow: “Facts misrepresented,” says ticketing giant

Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra finds himself entangled in yet another controversy — this time not just with political outfits, but also with the country’s biggest ticketing platform, BookMyShow.

What started as satire has spiraled into a debate about censorship, artist rights, and digital gatekeeping. Let’s break down the full drama that’s unfolding both online and in courtrooms.

Kunal Kamra, known for his razor-sharp political jabs, recently raised concerns about being potentially “delisted” by BookMyShow, the ticketing giant that helps artists reach their audiences.

Kamra took to social media to air his grievances, stating that while BookMyShow is well within its rights as a private business, he’s unsure if he’s even welcome on the platform anymore.

But what really seems to be irking him? Control over his audience. Kamra argued that by monopolizing ticketing through their platform and not allowing artists to list shows independently, BookMyShow has built a wall between him and his fanbase — an audience he’s cultivated over nearly a decade.

BookMyShow, for its part, wasn’t having it. In a statement posted on Instagram, the company clarified: “Facts on our role have been misrepresented… We facilitate ticket sales, but decisions to list or delist shows lie entirely with event organisers or venues.”

According to the platform, they don’t endorse content nor do they interfere with what’s being performed. They also claimed that any artist is free to sell tickets via their own website if they prefer.

“Our platform is about bringing people together through shared experiences, regardless of their beliefs,” they said.

Not satisfied with the company’s response, Kamra shared a detailed note on X (formerly Twitter), clarifying his stance.

He acknowledged BookMyShow’s position in India’s entertainment ecosystem, even praising the way they facilitate big-ticket events like Coldplay concerts. But he pushed back on the exclusivity issue. “The problem isn’t just being delisted. It’s that artists have no real alternative for accessing their own audience — the audience ‘they’ built.”

Kamra pointed out that comedians like him spend thousands daily on digital ads just to promote shows. And when they do manage to sell tickets, BookMyShow takes a 10% cut. But what stings even more? Not getting access to the contact data of people who buy tickets for ‘their’ performances.

He urged the platform: “If you must delist me, at least give me the data of the audience I’ve generated through your site.”