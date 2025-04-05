BookMyShow removes Kunal Kamra from its artist list; comedian reacts on X

In the latest in Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde row, online ticketing platform BookMyShow has delisted the stand-up comedian known for his topical comedy. The move follows Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal’s letter to the platform urging them to remove Kamra from their artist list.

As per reports, Kanal, who handles social media for the Shinde-led faction of the party, thanked BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani for keeping the platform “clean” and free from performers who allegedly promote “personal agendas.”

Advertisement

Subsequently, Kunal Kamra took to X requesting BookMyShow for clarification after learning of the delisting. He enquired, “Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it’s fine. I understand…”

Advertisement

Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it’s fine. I understand… https://t.co/JqjJtuWFE3 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 5, 2025

Three fresh FIRs against Kunal Kamra

Meanwhile, three more FIRs have been filed in Maharashtra against the stand-up comedian. These pertain to his allegedly derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

As per reports, FIRs from different locations have been transferred to the Khar police station. One FIR was filed in Jalgaon and two were filed in Nashik under Sections 353(1)(b), 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Mumbai Police has issued three notices to Kamra, reportedly. Moreover, they summoned Kamra to appear on April 5. This marks the third time he has failed to respond to police notices.

Also Read: ‘Sicko Mode’ intensifies: Travis Scott adds extra show to India Tour

Earlier, Kamra posted an apology addressed to audience members who were reportedly contacted by the police after attending his comdey show. “I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you’d like in India,” he said.

I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you’d like in India –https://t.co/rASktiolKE — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 2, 2025