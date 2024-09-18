Allu Arjun supports harassment survivor of Jani Master case with film opportunities

Allu Arjun recently has committed to providing opportunities to the victim of a high-profile harassment case involving renowned choreographer Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha. The victim, who has previously worked on “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” will now have the chance to collaborate with Allu Arjun on various future projects under the banner of Geetha Arts, founded by his father, Allu Aravind.

This commitment from Allu Arjun comes in the wake of serious allegations against Jani Master, who has sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman multiple times. The incidents reportedly took place during film shoots across various cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, as well as at the victim’s residence in Narsingi.

Following her complaint, the Cyberabad Raidurgam police filed a Zero First Information Report (FIR) against him. The case is now under the local Narsingi police for further investigation.

According to official reports, the victim’s allegations are grave, leading to Jani Master charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to rape and criminal intimidation. Shikha Goel, the Director General of the Women Safety Wing in Telangana, has been consulted for guidance on the case. She emphasized the importance of launching an internal inquiry under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act while also pursuing criminal charges.

This is not the first time Jani Master has faced allegations of misconduct. Earlier this year, another dancer, Satish, lodged a complaint against him, claiming harassment and interference in his career. Jani Master has denied all allegations, asserting his innocence in a recent press conference. Furthermore, he previously received sentence of six months in jail over an unrelated brawl in 2019.

Jani Master has choreographed popular tracks for films such as “Stree 2” and “Jailer.” His work includes collaborations with major stars, including Allu Arjun himself.