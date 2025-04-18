JD(U), Congress launch campaign to woo women voters in Bihar

In view of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a new campaign to woo women—JD(U)’s core vote bank—in the polls.

He flagged off the ‘Mahila Samvad Rath’ on Friday. As part of the campaign, JD(U) workers will visit different districts of Bihar and inform women about the efforts made by the Nitish government to uplift their socio-economic condition. The campaign will also highlight the schemes related to women’s empowerment, employment, and education.

The first day of the ‘Mahila Samvad’ programme will be organised simultaneously at 600 places across the state. The government has planned to reach out to about two crore women in the next two months.

This campaign is considered an important part of Nitish Kumar’s strategy to woo women voters, who could play a decisive role in the upcoming elections.

To counter the JD(U)’s women outreach programme, the Congress party too launched a campaign titled ‘Mahila Ki Baat, Congress Ke Saath’.

All India Mahila Congress Committee president Alka Lamba told the media in Patna on Friday that the campaign aims to highlight the needs, aspirations, and expectations of women and incorporate them into the party’s election manifesto.

As part of the campaign, the coordinators of the Mahila Congress will directly communicate with women across the state.

Through this campaign, the workers of the Mahila Congress will establish direct communication with women. The Congress workers will discuss various issues, including inflation, income, health, education, and security. The issues raised by women will be included in the party’s election manifesto. This programme will run till the end of May.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said the Congress party has been consistently fighting for women’s upliftment and remains committed to doing so in the future as well. He said the Congress party will include the voice of women in its election manifesto to ensure their aspirations are achieved once the Grand Alliance forms a government in Bihar.