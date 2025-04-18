Education dept officials suspended in Karnataka for discriminating against Brahmins

After videos of alleged discrimination of a Brahmin boy being forced to remove his sacred threads (Janivara and Shivdara) went viral in Karnataka, authorities swung into action, suspending the education department officials who allowed such an incident to take place.

On Wednesday and Thursday, in two separate incidents, two second year PU students in Shivamogga district were allegedly forced to remove their sacred threads to be allowed to give the examination for the Common Entrance Test for engineering courses admission. In one instance, a student was not allowed to give his test.

According to reports reaching here, examination officials forced a boy taking CET on April 16 at Aadichunchanagiri Independent PU college to remove his sacred thread. Following this, the Brahmin community confronted the city police and demanded action against the examination officials. The Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha and the Federation of Vipra organisations of Shivamogga district strongly condemned this incident.

Minister of School Education and the district in-charge Minister of Shivamogga, Madhu Banagarappa, asked the collector to immediately suspend the officials who are allegedly responsible for cutting off the Janivara of the CET candidate.

Taking serious note of the incident, Education Minister MC Sudhakar too said strict action will be taken against the officials who are allegedly responsible for forcing the students to remove their sacred thread.

A student from Bidar has alleged that on Thursday (April 17, 2025), he was not allowed to take his mathematics exam as he refused to take off his Shivadara. Another student alleged that in Shivamogga, his sacred thread was cut off by officials after he refused to take it off. Minister Sudhakar told students that “If something like this has really occurred, then I condemn it. I have asked the ED for a complete report, and he informed that the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Shivamogga has denied the allegations.” But, he asserted that strict legal action would be taken against those who are involved in the alleged incidents if the report confirms it.