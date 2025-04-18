Army Chief meets MP CM Dr Yadav, his Deputy

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla in Bhopal on Friday.

The Chief Minister welcomed General Dwivedi at the CM House by presenting him with a shawl and flowers.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla also hosted the Army Chief at his residence.

During the meeting, Shukla praised General Dwivedi for his achievements and for reaching the highest position in the Indian Army.

He said that General Dwivedi is an icon and an inspiration for all people, especially the youth, of the Vindhya region in Madhya Pradesh.

Both General Dwivedi and Rajendra Shukla hail from the Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh.