Bahra University Organizes Workshop on “Legal Perspectives on ADR, POCSO, Drug Abuse, and Cyber Crimes”

The Legal Aid Clinic at Bahra University, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Solan, successfully conducted a one-day workshop and awareness campaign on the theme “Legal Perspectives on Alternative Dispute Resolution, POCSO, Drug Abuse, and Cyber Crimes: Challenges and Solutions.”

The workshop aimed at raising awareness among students and participants on crucial issues such as alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the protection of children under the POCSO Act, the dangers of drug abuse, and strategies to combat cyber crimes in the digital age.

The event featured a distinguished panel of experts who shared their valuable insights. Ms. Akanksha Dogra, Hon’ble Secretary and Additional CJM, Solan, Ms. Mehar Panwar (IPS), SDPO & DSP, Parwanoo, Dr. Amit Ranjan Talwar, Chief Medical Officer, District Health Department, Solan, and Ms. Kumud Thakur, an esteemed Mediator and Advocate from the District Bar Association, Solan, led engaging and informative sessions throughout the day.

The Honourable Chancellor of Bahra University, Sh. Gurvinder Singh Bahra, lauded the successful organization of the workshop and emphasized the importance of such initiatives in empowering students with knowledge of legal rights and social responsibilities. Prof. (Dr.) R.M. Bhagat, Director General, and Sh. Vineet Kumar, Registrar of Bahra University, extended their gratitude to the distinguished speakers, participants, and organizers for their dedicated efforts in making the event a success.

Prof. (Dr.) Akhilesh Ranaut, Dean, School of Law, Bahra University, expressed heartfelt thanks to the guests and attendees, highlighting the workshop’s significance in fostering greater understanding of critical legal and social issues among the university community.

The workshop concluded on a high note, with enthusiastic participation and a collective resolve to continue raising awareness on these pressing matters.