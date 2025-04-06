Peddi teaser: Ram Charan drops the beedi, picks up the bat, and wrecks it

The wait is finally over! Telugu cinema fans got a treat this Ram Navami with the powerful first glimpse of ‘Peddi’, the much-hyped film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, this intense rural drama has been making headlines for all the right reasons — and the newly dropped ‘Peddi’ teaser only adds fuel to the fire.

Titled ‘Peddi First Shot’, the one-minute video released in all South Indian languages and Hindi, stirring up excitement across the country.

Advertisement

Though brief, the ‘Peddi’ teaser wastes no time in setting the tone: dust, grit, adrenaline, and attitude.

Advertisement

More details about the ‘Peddi’ teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan walks into a cloud of dust, greeted by roaring cheers, lighting up a beedi with a calm swagger that screams ‘don’t mess with this guy’. With a determined look in his eyes and a line that hits hard — “Edaina ee nela mida unnapude seseyala” (I must do whatever I want as long as I’m alive) — the mood is set for what promises to be a raw and emotionally charged film.

But the surprise element? Cricket! Just when you think it’s going to be all mass action, the teaser ends with Charan swinging a bat and knocking the ball out of the park — quite literally. It’s clear ‘Peddi’ isn’t your usual masala flick. It’s got mass, but also mystery.

The big reveal: ‘Peddi’ will hit theatres on March 27, 2026 — mark your calendars!

Ram Charan, who just turned 40, got an extra special gift from his film team — two rugged posters that scream transformation. In one, he’s locking eyes with the camera, beedi in hand, and in another, he’s gripping a cricket bat, looking every bit the underdog hero from the heartlands. The scars, the unkempt beard, the messy hair — it’s a look we haven’t seen from Charan in a while, and fans are loving it.

This film, tentatively called ‘RC16’, marks the actor’s 16th venture, and judging by the buzz, it might just be one of his most memorable.

The star-studded cast includes Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, ‘Mirzapur’’s very own Divyendu Sharma in his Telugu debut, and veteran actor Jagapathi Babu. With such a lineup, the film seems to be blending talent across industries, which only adds to its pan-Indian appeal.

Also, all eyes are on Janhvi Kapoor, who returns to Telugu cinema after ‘Devara: Part 1’. Her pairing with Ram Charan is fresh and intriguing — fans are eager to see their on-screen chemistry unfold.

The music of ‘Peddi’ will be in the hands of the maestro himself — A.R. Rahman. That alone raises expectations sky-high.