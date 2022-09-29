Follow Us:
Chiranjeevi’s note to son Ram Charan on completing 15 years in films

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday fondly reflected on his son Ram Charan’s journey in the film industry as he crossed the 15-year milestone.

IANS | New Delhi | September 29, 2022 11:22 am

Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on his son’s impressive journey, Chiranjeevi wrote, “On reaching the 15-year milestone, fondly reflecting on Ram Charan’s journey in films.”

“It is heartening how he has evolved as an actor from ‘Chirutha’ to ‘Magadheera’ to ‘Rangasthalam’ to ‘RRR’ … and now, to #RC15 with director Shankar.

“Supremely pleased at his passion, body of work, dedication and his innate urge to excel at what he does.

“Proud of you my boy! Here’s to greater heights and greater glories that await you! Go for it! May the Force be with you Ram Charan!”

