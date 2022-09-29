Chiranjeevi’s note to son Ram Charan on completing 15 years in films

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday fondly reflected on his son Ram Charan’s journey in the film industry as he crossed the 15-year milestone.

On reaching the 15 years milestone, fondly reflecting on @AlwaysRamCharan ‘s journey in films. It is heartening how he has evolved as an Actor from #Chirutha to #Magadheera to #Rangasthalam to #RRR ..and now to #RC15 with Director Shankar pic.twitter.com/WKljqRzbyi — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on his son’s impressive journey, Chiranjeevi wrote, “On reaching the 15-year milestone, fondly reflecting on Ram Charan’s journey in films.”

“It is heartening how he has evolved as an actor from ‘Chirutha’ to ‘Magadheera’ to ‘Rangasthalam’ to ‘RRR’ … and now, to #RC15 with director Shankar.

“Supremely pleased at his passion, body of work, dedication and his innate urge to excel at what he does.

“Proud of you my boy! Here’s to greater heights and greater glories that await you! Go for it! May the Force be with you Ram Charan!”