Chirag Paswan in tri-colour flair turns heads at Modi’s swearing-in

At the grand swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third term at Rashtrapati Bhavan, all eyes were not just on the political figures and significant moments, but also on a unique fashion statement that stole the spotlight. Chirag Paswan, an actor-turned-politician, stood out in the crowd of dignitaries with his striking sartorial choice.

Chirag Paswan wore a sophisticated black indo-western suit paired with a crisp white shirt, but it was his tri-colour pocket square that truly made a statement. This small but powerful accessory not only added a touch of elegance to his outfit but also symbolized his patriotic spirit and political dedication.

Paswan’s journey in politics has been notable. He has continued the legacy of his late father, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, by securing a win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and most recently in 2024 from the Hajipur constituency. Despite facing internal conflicts within his party, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), after his father’s passing, Paswan has emerged as a strong leader, steering his faction to success.

In another significant political development, Suresh Gopi, also an actor-turned-politician, made history by winning the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) first seat in Kerala, earning himself a position in Prime Minister Modi’s Council of Ministers.

The swearing-in event was a star-studded affair, graced by the presence of Bollywood celebrities such as newly elected member of parliament Kangana Ranaut, actors Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Anupam Kher. Business magnate Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant Ambani, also attended the ceremony, adding to the event’s grandeur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath, administered by President Droupadi Murmu, in his signature traditional full-sleeved white churidar kurta with a blue jacket. His address reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving the nation and guiding it towards greater prosperity.

Modi’s landslide victory, with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing 293 seats, reaffirmed his widespread popularity and the people’s strong mandate. This historic win, earning him a third consecutive term, places him alongside India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the annals of the country’s political history.