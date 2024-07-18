Chirag Paswan praises Kangana Ranaut’s unapologetic style

In a recent podcast interview with ANI, Chirag Paswan, known for his role in the 2011 film ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’ alongside Kangana Ranaut, shared some candid thoughts about his co-star’s outspoken nature. Paswan described Kangana as a “good friend” and acknowledged her propensity to speak her mind, even if it isn’t always politically correct.

“She knows what to say and when to say it,” Chirag Paswan remarked, emphasizing that Kangana’s straightforwardness is both her strength and a point of debate. “Whether it is politically correct or not could be debatable,” he added, highlighting her unique selling proposition (USP) as someone who doesn’t shy away from expressing her opinions.

When asked if he would offer Kangana any advice on her speeches, Chirag chuckled, saying, “She doesn’t need any tip,” indicating his respect for her autonomy in expressing herself.

Their camaraderie dates back to their collaboration in ‘Mile Na Mile Hum’, marking Chirag’s debut in Bollywood under the direction of Tanveer Khan. The film holds a special place in Chirag’s heart, reflecting on their professional bond beyond the screen.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, scheduled to hit theaters on September 6. In this ambitious project, Kangana assumes multiple roles as the lead actor, writer, director, and producer. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik.

Chirag’s insights provide a glimpse into Kangana’s multifaceted persona, appreciated for her boldness and clarity. Their professional journey together underscores the mutual respect and admiration they share, both on and off the screen.