Shah Rukh Khan attends Modi’s swearing-in with bollywood stars

Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Minister is ready to begin with a grand swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan this Sunday evening. The event has drawn a galaxy of stars, adding a touch of glamour to the political occasion. Among the high-profile guests, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan made a notable entrance.

Dressed impeccably in a dark suit with his long hair tied back and sporting stylish sunglasses, Khan was seen arriving with Mukesh and Anant Ambani. Accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, this marks the first time the actor has attended a Prime Minister’s oath-taking ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the only star to grace the event. Actors Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Vikrant Massey, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher were also present among the attendees. Their presence highlighted the close ties between the entertainment industry and the political landscape.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth departed from his Chennai residence, heading to Delhi to participate in the significant event. His inclusion further underscored the wide-reaching impact and interest in Modi’s third term.

The ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan promises to be a blend of political formality and star-studded spectacle, reflecting the diverse support for Prime Minister Modi as he embarks on another term leading the nation. The presence of such influential figures from Bollywood underscores the broader cultural significance of the occasion, marking a unique convergence of politics and entertainment.