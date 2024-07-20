Neeta Lulla: Saree has always held a special place in my heart

Celebrated designer Neeta Lulla has unveiled her latest concept saree collection, titled “Leher”, and shared that the nine-yard wonder has always held a special place in her heart.

Talking about her new collection, Lulla said: “The saree has always held a special place in my heart. Its grace and versatility are unparalleled.”

The designer said that with the collection, she wanted to celebrate this timeless garment.

“With Leher, I wanted to celebrate this timeless garment while infusing it with youthful whimsy and modern sensibility. The new ‘Leher’ collection captures just that and makes for the perfect ensemble for the modern woman.”

The collection by NISSHK by House of Neeta Lulla is described as a love letter to the saree, reimagined for the modern woman, according to the statement.

The colour palette is designed to suit various occasions, from weddings and vibrant sangeets to colourful haldi ceremonies and dazzling parties. The collection features sarees with playful ruffles and intricately embellished bustiers. Notable new features include embellished mobile pockets, belts, and gold buckles.

In March, Lulla celebrated 40 years in the industry and shared with IANS that it has not been an easy journey.

“40 years in the industry has not been a cakewalk; it has been quite a struggle.”

“Apart from being a fashion designer, I am also a costume designer, a housewife, and a mother. Being able to juggle these roles and seamlessly transition from one role to another was quite a task, Lulla told IANS.

Lulla has worked on over 300 films and has been designing wedding dresses since 1985.