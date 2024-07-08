Sidharth Malhotra sets summer fashion goals: Pastel blue blazer, beige mesh shirt, trousers

Actor Sidharth Malhotra set the internet on fire on Friday with his stylish photos from a cruise, offering his fans some major summer fashion inspiration.

The ‘Student of the Year’ actor took to Instagram and shared two snapshots.

In the pictures, Sidharth is dressed in a pastel blue blazer paired with a beige mesh shirt and matching trousers. He completed his look with white sneakers and sunglasses, striking candid poses for the camera.

Captioning the photos as “Still cruising”, Sidharth’s dapper appearance garnered admiration from his fans.

Comments flooded in with praises like “Thank you for blessing our day” and “Hot Hotter Hottest”.

One fan exclaimed, “Friday is Friyaaayyyying”, while another gushed, “Hayeee hotty”.

Sidharth began his film journey in 2012 with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ alongside debutants Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He went on to star in romantic comedies like ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ with Parineeti Chopra.

He essayed the role of a hardened criminal, Guru Divekar, in Mohit Suri’s directed romantic thriller ‘Ek Villain’. The film featured Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Sidharth was then featured in a 2015 remake of the 2011 American film ‘Warrior’, titled ‘Brothers’, directed by Karan Malhotra. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, alongside Sidharth.

He has then been a part of the movies ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘A Gentleman’, ‘Ittefaq’, ‘Aiyaary’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, ‘Marjaavaan’, ‘Shershaah’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Mission Majnu’, and most recently ‘Yodha’.

Sidharth has also featured in Rohit Shetty’s action thriller series ‘Indian Police Force’. It also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi.

On the personal front, Sidharth is married to actress Kiara Advani. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.