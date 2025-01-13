Chandramouli Biswas, former bassist of Fossils, found dead in Kolkata

(Trigger Warning): Chandramouli Biswas, the former bassist of the renowned Bengali rock band Fossils, was found dead on Sunday in his Kolkata home.

The 48-year-old musician’s body was discovered hanging in his rented house on Indian Mirror Street. Police reports confirm that Biswas was alone at the time, as his parents were not present.

His friend, Mehul Chakraborty, who had been unable to reach him by phone since morning, went to check on him later in the day. It was Mehul who made the heartbreaking discovery, immediately alerting the authorities.

Recounting the events, Mehul shared, “I was trying to call him all morning, but his phone just kept ringing. I got worried, so I went to his house with another friend. That’s when we found him hanging from a fan.” The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Biswas’s death and are trying to understand why he chose to take such a drastic step.

The shocking news of Biswas’s passing reached the members of Fossils while they were traveling to perform at a program in Kalyani, Nadia district.

Lead vocalist Rupam Islam and the rest of the band were visibly shaken by the loss. As they prepared to take the stage, Rupam addressed the crowd, acknowledging the heavy news.

“We have performed on this stage 21 times, and the image of the person who was with us 16 times is on the screen behind us. We received the news on our way here, and it hit us like a thunderbolt,” Rupam said.

“In such a moment, no one can sing or play an instrument. But the Bengali rock crowd is in front of us. Chandra was our companion for many years, and I can say without hesitation that he was my best friend. We were in touch until last year.”

Rupam and the band then dedicated their performance to the memory of their beloved bandmate, who had been with Fossils for 18 years, from 2000 to 2018. Chandramouli Biswas had also contributed to other bands like Golak and Zombie Cage Control.

In an eerie twist, authorities revealed that Biswas had changed his social media profile picture on the day of his death.

Authorities also reported that they found a suicide note at his residence, in which he expressed that no one deserves a blame for his decision.

Biswas had been struggling with depression for several years. It had led to significant weight loss and a loss of appetite. He had been undergoing treatment and therapy for his mental health condition.

(If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, support is available through helplines and professional counseling services.)