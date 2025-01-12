Rory Sykes, former child star, dies in Malibu wildfires

Rory Callum Sykes, a former child star, motivational speaker, and philanthropist, lost his life in the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles this week.

His mother, Shelley Sykes, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a post on X, where she mourned the loss of her 32-year-old son, who died in the Malibu fires.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heartbroken,” she wrote, remembering him as a “wonderful son” and a “true humanitarian.”

It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I'm totally heart broken. British born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine & his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum… pic.twitter.com/X77xyk83gx — Shelley Sykes (@shelleysykes) January 9, 2025

Born in the UK and later becoming an Australian citizen, Rory Sykes had an inspiring life despite being born blind and living with cerebral palsy.

As a child, he appeared on British and Australian television shows like ‘Kiddy Kapers’ and ‘Mornings with Kerri-Anne’. He later became a well-known motivational speaker, sharing his journey of overcoming adversity.

His story was captured in his mother’s book, ‘Callum’s Cure’, published in 2010. Rory’s work as a consultant for organizations such as the Tony Robbins Foundation and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance further showcased his dedication to helping others.

Alongside his mother, he co-founded the Happy Charity, which aimed to make a difference in the lives of those facing challenges.

Despite his physical challenges, Rory was popular for his resilience. Shelley Sykes recalled that her son had undergone numerous surgeries and therapies to regain his sight and learn to walk.

“Despite the pain, he still enthused about traveling the world with me from Africa to Antarctica,” she shared. “He will be incredibly missed.”

In an interview, Shelley revealed the circumstances surrounding her son’s death. Fire officials informed her that Rory succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning in his cottage at their Malibu estate. The fire made it impossible for her to reach him in time. Downed phone lines prevented her from calling for help, and when she attempted to control the flames, she found that water was unavailable due to local water supply issues. “Even the 50 brave firefighters had no water all day!” she added.

Since Tuesday, emergency services have been battling the wildfires, which have ignited by high winds and dry conditions across Los Angeles County.