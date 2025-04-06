Manoj Kumar remembered: Celebs who came to bid final goodbye

The atmosphere was heavy with nostalgia and reverence on Sunday evening as the film fraternity gathered to remember one of its brightest stars — Manoj Kumar. The veteran actor, who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, passed away on April 4 at the age of 87.

A prayer meet held in Mumbai became a moment of reflection and remembrance as celebrities paid their final respects to the man who made patriotism a cinematic art form.

The somber event drew several big names from the industry. Aamir Khan, known for his deep respect for veterans of the film world, arrived early to extend condolences to Kumar’s family. He was seen warmly greeting the late actor’s relatives at the entrance, a quiet show of support during their time of grief.

Farhan Akhtar, accompanied by his mother, screenwriter Honey Irani, was also present. The duo stood quietly, offering prayers and sharing warm words with the family. Jaya Bachchan, no stranger to cinematic history herself, was spotted at the venue too. She exchanged a few words with music composer Anu Malik before making her way inside.

Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, came to the meet and folded her hands respectfully at the entrance.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, who shared screen space with Manoj Kumar in the iconic film ‘Shaheed’, was seen waving gently to the photographers before quietly slipping into the hall.

Aruna Irani, who was given her big break by Kumar in ‘Upkar’ (1967), also came to pay her respects — a full-circle moment that tugged at the heartstrings.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, a longtime colleague, was spotted with his wife Pinkie Roshan. The couple walked in hand-in-hand, both visibly emotional.

Just a day earlier, Manoj Kumar was cremated with full state honours at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. That final farewell was attended by Bollywood stalwarts including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Arbaaz Khan.

Born as Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (then part of British India), Kumar’s journey in cinema is nothing short of legendary. His name became synonymous with nationalism — earning him the affectionate title “Bharat Kumar” thanks to his unforgettable portrayals in ‘Upkar’, ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, and ‘Shaheed’.

But Kumar wasn’t just a prolific actor — he wore many hats. As a director, his work was both ambitious and heartfelt. His debut directorial ‘Upkar’ not only resonated with audiences but also won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. His influence on Indian cinema, particularly during the ’60s and ’70s, is profound and enduring.