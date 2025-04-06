Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim Fernandez passes away after heart stroke

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is going through a heartbreaking time as her mother, Kim Fernandez, has sadly passed away.

While the family hasn’t released an official statement yet, some media outlets confirmed the news on Instagram earlier today. Kim had been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for a while and was receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a heart stroke.

Jacqueline Fernandez, very close to her mother, visited the hospital several times over the past few days.

On Wednesday, paparazzi captured her making a quiet entrance into the hospital dressed in a simple white salwar kameez and wearing a black mask.

Sources close to the family had earlier reported that Kim’s condition was critical. Jacqueline stayed by her side, choosing to be with her family instead of attending her professional commitments.

One major change in her schedule was backing out of a high-profile performance at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opening ceremony in Guwahati. She was originally ready to perform during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 but understandably withdrew from the event to focus on her mother’s health.

This isn’t the first time Kim has dealt with serious health issues. In 2022, she reportedly suffered another stroke and was in hospital in Bahrain. Kim, who had Malaysian and Canadian roots with Goan heritage, had been residing in Manama, Bahrain, for several years.

Jacqueline’s father, Elroy Fernandez, was also outside the hospital during this period, standing strong with his daughter as they navigated through this personal crisis.

The Fernandez family has yet to share details regarding final rites or any memorial service.

Jacqueline has often spoken about her family’s influence in her life and career. In interviews, she has credited her mother for being her rock and guiding light through all the ups and downs of the industry.