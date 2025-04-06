Jacqueline Fernandez performs last rites of mother Kim Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is mourning the loss of her mother, Kim Fernandez, who passed away on Sunday following a prolonged illness.

Surrounded by close family members, Jacqueline performed the final rites alongside her father, Elroy Fernandez, in a quiet ceremony that turned deeply emotional for the grieving family.

A heartfelt video circulating online shows Elroy exiting the crematorium with moist eyes, clearly struggling to contain his emotions after bidding farewell to his wife. Jacqueline, too, appeared visibly shattered but composed as she carried out the final rituals.

Kim Fernandez had been admitted to the ICU on March 24 after suffering a stroke. Once Jacqueline got word of her mother’s condition, she immediately flew home to be by her side.

The 68-year-old had been living in Manama, Bahrain, and had previously faced a similar health scare in 2022. At the time, she was also hospitalized but recovered after treatment.

This time, however, the situation was more serious. Jacqueline and her father were seen outside Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where Kim was being treated. Their presence was a solemn indication of how critical the situation had become. Actor Salman Khan, Jacqueline’s co-star from ‘Kick’, also paid a quiet visit to the hospital to show his support.

In a show of solidarity, Sonu Sood — who stars opposite Jacqueline in the upcoming film ‘Fateh’ — was spotted at the crematorium offering condolences.

Reports suggest that she had been slated to perform at the IPL 2025 opening match between the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on March 26. However, she chose to step back from the high-profile gig to remain by her mother’s side during her final days.

Known to be deeply attached to her mother, Jacqueline had often described Kim as her emotional backbone. In past interviews, she credited her for being a guiding force through life’s highs and lows.

Kim Fernandez, originally from Malaysia, met her husband Elroy — a Sri Lankan musician — in Bahrain during the 1980s. At the time, Kim was working as an air hostess. Their love story blossomed in the Gulf nation, where they eventually settled and raised four children.

Jacqueline, the youngest of the siblings, has often spoken about her multicultural upbringing. She has discussed how her family played a crucial role in shaping her values and aspirations.

Though Jacqueline moved to India to pursue a career in film, she remained close to her family, often visiting them in Bahrain and speaking fondly about her childhood.